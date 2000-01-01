Green & Smart Holdings (LSE:GSH)

UK company
Market Info - GSH

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GSH

  • Market Cap£13.300m
  • SymbolLSE:GSH
  • IndustryUtilities
  • SectorUtilities - Independent Power Producers
  • Currency
  • ISINJE00BYTQ7945

Company Profile

Green & Smart Holdings PLC operates in the renewable energy sector in Malaysia, focusing on the generation of power from biogas captured through the treatment of Palm Oil Mill Effluent.

Latest GSH news

Latest GSH news

GSH Regulatory news

GSH Regulatory news