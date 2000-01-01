Green & Smart Holdings (LSE:GSH)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GSH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GSH
- Market Cap£13.300m
- SymbolLSE:GSH
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Independent Power Producers
- Currency
- ISINJE00BYTQ7945
Company Profile
Green & Smart Holdings PLC operates in the renewable energy sector in Malaysia, focusing on the generation of power from biogas captured through the treatment of Palm Oil Mill Effluent.