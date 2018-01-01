Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp I Class A (NASDAQ:GVCI) Share Price

GVCI
Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp I Class A
North American company
Financial Services
Shell Companies
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XNAS
-
Updated: -
Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
NASDAQ:GVCI
KYG4166K1004
USD
Loading Comparison
Latest GVCI News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News