Greenalia SA (XMAD:GRN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GRN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GRN
- Market Cap€239.270m
- SymbolXMAD:GRN
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorConglomerates
- Currency
- ISINES0105293007
Company Profile
Greenalia SA operates in diversified business including Electric Power Activities, Thermal Energy Activities, Industrial Activities, Logistics Activities and Forestry Activities.