GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GBOX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GBOX
- Market Cap$416.230m
- SymbolNASDAQ:GBOX
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- Currency
- ISINUS39366L2088
Company Profile
GreenBox POS is a technology company that builds customized payment solutions to different industries. The company develops individual disruptive applications integrated with an end-to-end suite of financial products. It provides various solutions such as QuickCard that provide a Blockchain technology powered E-Wallet that can be loaded through a downloadable Android or IOS app, or through a cash loading kiosk installed in participating retailer or merchants. POS Software that includes financial audit preparation, tax payments, data fidelity, and, LOOPZ which is a delivery software solution that offers service dispatcher back-end technology with manual and automatic modes.GreenBox Pos LLC is a technology company that builds customized payment solutions to different industries. The company provides various solutions such as QuickCard, POS Solutions, LOOPZ, and others.