GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GBOX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GBOX

  • Market Cap$416.230m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:GBOX
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINUS39366L2088

Company Profile

GreenBox POS is a technology company that builds customized payment solutions to different industries. The company develops individual disruptive applications integrated with an end-to-end suite of financial products. It provides various solutions such as QuickCard that provide a Blockchain technology powered E-Wallet that can be loaded through a downloadable Android or IOS app, or through a cash loading kiosk installed in participating retailer or merchants. POS Software that includes financial audit preparation, tax payments, data fidelity, and, LOOPZ which is a delivery software solution that offers service dispatcher back-end technology with manual and automatic modes.GreenBox Pos LLC is a technology company that builds customized payment solutions to different industries. The company provides various solutions such as QuickCard, POS Solutions, LOOPZ, and others.

Latest GBOX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .