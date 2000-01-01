Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX)
- Market Cap$529.040m
- SymbolNYSE:GBX
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorRailroads
- Currency
- ISINUS3936571013
Greenbrier Companies Inc designs, manufactures and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe, marine barges in North America and provides wheel services, railcar refurbishment, and parts, leasing and other services to the railroad. Its segments include Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts, and Leasing and Services. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the manufacturing segment.Greenbrier Companies Inc designs, manufactures & markets railroad freight car equipment in North America & Europe, marine barges in North America and provides wheel services, railcar refurbishment and parts, leasing & other services to the railroad.