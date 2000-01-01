Company Profile

Greencore Group PLC is a convenience food manufacturer that supplies chilled and frozen food to customers in the U.K. and the U.S. The company's operating business segment is Convenience Foods UK & Ireland. The UK Convenience Food categories including sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire Puddings and cakes and desserts categories as well as Irish Ingredient trading businesses.