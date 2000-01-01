Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp Inc is a holding firm of The Bank of Greene County, a federally chartered savings bank. Its primary business involves overseeing and directing the business of The Bank of Greene County and monitoring its cash position. Through its directly and indirectly owned subsidiaries, the company engages in attracting retail deposits, along with funds generated from operations and borrowings, primarily in one to four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, consumer loans, home equity loans and commercial business loans. It also serves local municipalities' banking needs and operates a real estate investment trust.