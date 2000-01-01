Company Profile

Greenhill & Co Inc is an independent investment bank that derives the majority of its income from financial advisory. The company focuses on merger and acquisition advisory, but also offers restructuring, government advisory, and alternative asset management fund capital-raising services. Historically, Greenhill has derived about 40% of its revenue outside North America.