Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) Share Price

Company Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. owns a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility located in the Town of Torrey, New York. It generates electricity on-site from its vertically integrated power plant and uses the electricity to power its ASIC miners, generating bitcoin which it then exchanges for U.S. dollars. It sells capacity, energy, and ancillary services to the wholesale power grid managed by the NYISO. It generates the majority of its revenues from the USA, followed by Philippines and India.