Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Ltd (SEHK:337)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 337
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 337
- Market CapHKD8.934bn
- SymbolSEHK:337
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- Currency
- ISINKYG4587S1049
Company Profile
Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in development, sale and rental of residential properties in the PRC and the development of hotels.