Greenland Minerals Ltd (ASX:GGG)

APAC company
Company Info - GGG

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:GGG
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000GGG4

Company Profile

Greenland Minerals Ltd is an Australia based mineral exploration and evaluation company. It is focused on advancing the Kvanefjeld multi-element project (rare earth elements, uranium, and zinc). Kvanefjeld project is centred on the Ilimaussaq Alkaline Complex in southern Greenland.Greenland Minerals Ltd is a mineral exploration company, focuses on advancing the Kvanefjeld multi-element project (rare earth elements, uranium, and zinc) through the feasibility phase and into mine development.

