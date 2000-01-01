Company Profile

Greenland Minerals Ltd is an Australia based mineral exploration and evaluation company. It is focused on advancing the Kvanefjeld multi-element project (rare earth elements, uranium, and zinc). Kvanefjeld project is centred on the Ilimaussaq Alkaline Complex in southern Greenland.Greenland Minerals Ltd is a mineral exploration company, focuses on advancing the Kvanefjeld multi-element project (rare earth elements, uranium, and zinc) through the feasibility phase and into mine development.