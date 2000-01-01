Greenland Technologies Holding Corp Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GTEC)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GTEC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GTEC

  • Market Cap$19.210m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:GTEC
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINVGG4095T1075

Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corp is a developer and manufacturer of traditional transmission products for material handling machineries and a developer of a robotic cargo carrier prototype for commercial use in China.

Latest GTEC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .