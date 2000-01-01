Greenland Technologies Holding Corp Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GTEC)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GTEC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GTEC
- Market Cap$19.210m
- SymbolNASDAQ:GTEC
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINVGG4095T1075
Company Profile
Greenland Technologies Holding Corp is a developer and manufacturer of traditional transmission products for material handling machineries and a developer of a robotic cargo carrier prototype for commercial use in China.