Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc is a provider of biogas upgrading systems. Its systems produce clean, renewable natural gas from organic waste sources including landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste, suitable for either injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel. The company is divided into two revenue streams Upgrader projects and Aftercare services. It derives maximum revenue from Upgrader projects. Geographically, it generates a majority of revenue from North America and also has a presence in Europe.