Greenlane Renewables Inc Ordinary Shares (TSE:GRN)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GRN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GRN
- Market CapCAD0.000m
- SymbolTSE:GRN
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorPollution & Treatment Controls
- Currency
- ISINCA3953321096
Company Profile
Greenlane Renewables Inc is a provider of biogas upgrading systems. Its systems produce clean, renewable natural gas from organic waste sources including landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste, suitable for either injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel. The company is divided into two revenue streams Upgrader projects and Aftercare services. It derives maximum revenue from Upgrader projects. Geographically, it generates a majority of revenue from North America and also has a presence in Europe.