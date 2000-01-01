GreenPower Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ:GP)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GP

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:GP
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto Manufacturers
  • Currency
  • ISINCA39540E3023

Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc is the manufacturer and distributor of an all-electric charter, school and city buses. The company offers electric-powered transit bus deploying electric drive and battery technologies with a lightweight chassis and low floor body. Its product line includes All-electric transit buses and All-electric school and shuttle buses. The company's buses depend on clean sheet design and utilize a custom battery management system and a proprietary flex power system for the drive motors.GreenPower Motor Company Inc is the manufacturer and distributor of an all-electric charter, school and city buses. Its product line includes All-electric transit buses and All-electric school and shuttle buses.

Latest GP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .