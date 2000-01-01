Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc is the manufacturer and distributor of an all-electric charter, school and city buses. The company offers electric-powered transit bus deploying electric drive and battery technologies with a lightweight chassis and low floor body. Its product line includes All-electric transit buses and All-electric school and shuttle buses. The company's buses depend on clean sheet design and utilize a custom battery management system and a proprietary flex power system for the drive motors.