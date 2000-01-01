GreenPower Motor Company Inc (TSX:GPV)

North American company
Market Info - GPV

Company Info - GPV

  • Market CapCAD28.130m
  • SymbolTSX:GPV
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto Manufacturers
  • Currency
  • ISINCA39540E1043

Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc is the manufacturer and distributor of an all-electric charter, school and city buses. Its product line includes All-electric transit buses and All-electric school and shuttle buses.

Latest GPV news

