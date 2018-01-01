GreenRoc Mining (LSE:GROC) Share Price

GROC
GreenRoc Mining
UK company
Basic Material
Other Industrial Metals & Mining
Company Profile
GreenRoc Mining PLC is formed to acquire all the Greenlandic mining assets of Alba Mineral Resources PLC and progress the exploration and development of those assets. The assets in question are the Thule Black Sands Ilmenite Project, the Amitsoq Graphite Project, the Melville Bay Iron Project, and the Inglefield Multi-Element Project. Greenland will be the main country of operation.
