Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Greenstone Resources Ltd (ASX:GSR) Share Price

GSR

Greenstone Resources Ltd

APAC company

Right Arrow 1

Basic Material

Right Arrow 2

Other Industrial Metals & Mining

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XASX

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT+11, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Greenstone Resources Ltd formerly Barra Resources Ltd is a Western Australian engaged in the activity of gold, nickel and cobalt exploration and development. In addition, the company has an interest in the Mt Thirsty joint venture, which is involved in the exploration, evaluation and development of cobalt and nickel in Western Australia. The company's other projects are Burbanks, Phillips Find and Mt Thirsty Cobalt-Nickel projects. Geographically, the firm operates in Australia.Barra Resources Ltd is an exploration and mining company. The Company is engaged in gold, nickel and cobalt exploration in Western Australia and the development of its gold assets.

ASX:GSR

AU0000184954

AUD

Loading Comparison

Latest GSR News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News