Greenstone Resources Ltd (ASX:GSR) Share Price

GSR
Greenstone Resources Ltd
APAC company
Basic Material
Other Industrial Metals & Mining
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XASX
-
Updated: -
Company Profile
Greenstone Resources Ltd formerly Barra Resources Ltd is a Western Australian engaged in the activity of gold, nickel and cobalt exploration and development. In addition, the company has an interest in the Mt Thirsty joint venture, which is involved in the exploration, evaluation and development of cobalt and nickel in Western Australia. The company's other projects are Burbanks, Phillips Find and Mt Thirsty Cobalt-Nickel projects. Geographically, the firm operates in Australia.Barra Resources Ltd is an exploration and mining company. The Company is engaged in gold, nickel and cobalt exploration in Western Australia and the development of its gold assets.
ASX:GSR
AU0000184954
AUD
