Greentech Technology International Ltd (SEHK:195)

APAC company
Company Info - 195

  • Market CapHKD1.305bn
  • SymbolSEHK:195
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG4100V1059

Company Profile

Greentech Technology International Ltd is an investment holding company. The company is engaged in exploration, development and mining of tin and copper bearing ores in Australia.

