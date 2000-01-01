Greentown Service Group Co Ltd (SEHK:2869)
- Market CapHKD13.722bn
- SymbolSEHK:2869
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- Currency
- ISINKYG410121084
Greentown Service Group Co Ltd is in the business of providing residential property management services in China. The firm mainly operates in property services, consulting services, and community living services.