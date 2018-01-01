GreenX Metals Ltd (LSE:GRX) Share Price

GRX
GreenX Metals Ltd
UK company
Right Arrow 1
Basic Material
Right Arrow 2
Coking Coal
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XLON
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Regulatory news
Loading...
Times are shown in GMT, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
Company Profile
GreenX Metals Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of resource projects. It focuses on the exploration and development of sustainable critical mineral resources.Prairie Mining Ltd is a UK based company engaged in the exploration and development of resource projects. It operates Jan Karski Mine and the Debiensko Hard Coking Coal Project in Poland.
Symbol
LSE:GRX
ISIN
AU0000198939
Currency
GBX
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest GRX News
GRX Regulatory News