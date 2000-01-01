Company Profile

Greenyard is a Belgium based company which operates as a processor of field-fresh fruits and vegetables. It produces and supplies food products with a long shelf-life. The company's business is split into two segments, Fresh and Long Fresh. Fresh is primarily active in fresh products, fruit, and vegetables, flowers and plants and logistics of fresh produce. There are two divisions in the Long Fresh segment, Frozen, and Canning. Produce is frozen immediately after harvesting and preparation. At Canning, produce is prepared just after harvesting and sterilized that ensures a longer shelf-life. The company's major share of revenue is generated from Fresh produces.Greenyard NV is a Belgium based company which operates as a processor of field-fresh fruits and vegetables. It also offers flowers and plants, and fresh logistic services. Its business is split into three segments, Fresh, Long Fresh and Horticulture.