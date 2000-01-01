Company Profile

Greif Inc is a producer of industrial packaging products and services with manufacturing facilities located in over many countries. It offers a comprehensive line of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers, and services, such as container life cycle management, blending, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services. The company operates in four reportable business segments including Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services from which it earns the majority of the revenue, Paper Packaging, Flexible Products and Services and Land Management.