Grenergy Renovables SA (XMAD:GRE)
Market Info - GRE
Company Info - GRE
- Market Cap€346.340m
- SymbolXMAD:GRE
- IndustryUtilities
- Currency
- ISINES0105079000
Company Profile
Grenergy Renovables SA is a project developer and independent power producer. The Company produces power from photovoltaic, Solar mainly renewable sources.