Grenville Gold Corp (TSX:GVG)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Company Info - GVG

  • Market CapCAD2.610m
  • SymbolTSX:GVG
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
  • Currency
  • ISINCA39771A2011

Company Profile

Grenville Gold Corp is a Canadian junior natural resource company. It is engaged in procuring and developing mineral properties in South America. The company owns an interest in the Silveria property and the Espanola property located in Peru.

