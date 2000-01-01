Company Profile

Gresham House PLC manages third party assets. The company's main business includes asset management, forestry management, investment in securities and property investment. It aims to develop the company as a quoted platform principally for the investment in, and the investment management of, differentiated, specialist or illiquid assets in order to generate superior risk-adjusted returns for shareholders over the longer term. The company operates through Real Assets, Strategic Equity, and Central segments. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Real Assets segment.