- Market Cap£79.180m
- SymbolLSE:GHT
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINGB0008808825
Gresham Technologies PLC is a software services company providing a real-time transaction control and enterprise data integrity solutions. The company operates in two reportable segments; Clareti Solutions and Other Solutions. Through the Clareti Solutions segment, it gives transactional solutions to the finance and banking markets across Asia Pacific, EMEA, and North America. Other Solutions segment provides solutions to enterprise-level customers. Gresham's software solutions include Clareti Transaction Control, Clareti Accounts Receivable Management, Clareti 24 Integration Objects, Loan Control and Data Accelerator. The firm generates revenues through the sale of Clareti and Other software licenses and services.