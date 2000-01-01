Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares Class A (NASDAQ:GDYN)
North American company
- Market Cap$933.940m
- SymbolNASDAQ:GDYN
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorInformation Technology Services
- Currency
- ISINUS39813G1094
Company Profile
Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc is an enterprise-level digital transformation services company. The company supports organizations to become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences using deep expertise in emerging technology, global engineering talent, lean software development practices, and high-performance product culture. It applies emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, data science, cloud computing, Big Data and DevOps to enable digital transformation across the enterprise.