Gridsum Holding Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GSUM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GSUM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GSUM
- Market Cap$51.490m
- SymbolNASDAQ:GSUM
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINUS3981321009
Company Profile
Gridsum Holding Inc provides sophisticated data analysis software for multinational and domestic enterprises and government agencies in China.