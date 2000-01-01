Grifal SpA (MTA:GRAL)
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
- Market Cap€38.610m
- SymbolMTA:GRAL
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorPackaging And Containers
- Currency
- ISINIT0005332595
Company Profile
Grifal SpA provides protective packaging solutions. The company offers packing for custom products, innovative packaging, packaging for e-commerce and presentation packaging.