Company Profile

Griffin Mining Ltd is a mining and investment company. It is principally engaged in mining and exploration activities. The company's only business segment is the Caijiaying zinc gold mine in the People's Republic of China. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from China. It operating zinc, gold, silver and lead mine, together with a processing plant, camp and supporting facilities at the Caijiaying Mine generating most of its revenues.Griffin Mining Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in mining and exploration. The company produces gold, silver, zinc and lead. It holds interest in Caijiaying zinc-gold mine located in Hebei Province of the People's Republic of China.