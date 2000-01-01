Company Profile

Griffon Corp manufactures and markets residential, commercial and industrial garage doors to professional installing dealers and home center retail chains. It also provides non-powered landscaping products for homeowners and professionals. Its operating segments include Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Home and Building Products segment.