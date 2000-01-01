Griffon Corp (NYSE:GFF)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GFF
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GFF
- Market Cap$562.900m
- SymbolNYSE:GFF
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorTools & Accessories
- Currency
- ISINUS3984331021
Company Profile
Griffon Corp manufactures and markets residential, commercial and industrial garage doors to professional installing dealers and home center retail chains. It also provides non-powered landscaping products for homeowners and professionals. Its operating segments include Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Home and Building Products segment.Griffon Corp manufactures and markets residential, commercial and industrial garage doors to professional installing dealers and home center retail chains. It also provides non-powered landscaping products for homeowners and professionals.