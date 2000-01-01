Grifols SA A (XMAD:GRF)

Market Info - GRF

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GRF

  • Market Cap€18.777bn
  • SymbolXMAD:GRF
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINES0171996087

Company Profile

Grifols SA is a pharmaceutical company. It primarily collects the liquid portion of human blood called plasma and then manufactures and sells plasma-derived products globally. It also operates diagnostics, hospital supplies, and raw materials businesses.

