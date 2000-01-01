Company Profile

As a vertically integrated plasma derivative producer, Spain-based Grifols collects plasma and then manufactures and sells plasma-derived products globally. By acquiring Talecris in 2011, Grifols dramatically expanded its plasma-derived product portfolio, and the firm's bioscience business contributed 78% of sales in 2019. Grifols also has smaller segments including diagnostics, hospital supplies, and biosupplies. Diagnostics is now roughly 14% of revenue following the Novartis and Hologic deals.Grifols SA is a pharmaceutical company. It primarily collects the liquid portion of human blood called plasma and then manufactures and sells plasma-derived products globally. It also operates diagnostics, hospital supplies, and raw materials businesses.