Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GRIN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GRIN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GRIN
- Market Cap$119.200m
- SymbolNASDAQ:GRIN
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINSG9999019087
Company Profile
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd owns, charters in and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers and tankers. The company operates in two business namely drybulk carriers and the tanker business.