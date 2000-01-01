GRIT Real Estate Income Group Ltd (LSE:GR1T)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GR1T

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GR1T

  • Market Cap$365.130m
  • SymbolLSE:GR1T
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Diversified
  • Currency
  • ISINMU0473N00036

Company Profile

GRIT Real Estate Income Group Ltd is a Pan African income generating company that focuses on real estate assets in selected African countries, excluding South Africa.

Latest GR1T news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

GR1T Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .