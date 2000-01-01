Company Profile

Grizzly Discoveries Inc is an early-stage commodity exploration company. The company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash and diamonds on properties in Alberta, and various types of metals on properties in British Columbia. It holds an interest in various areas, including over four precious metal properties in British Columbia, including the Greenwood Project and the French and Silver Bear properties. It operates exploration in properties namely Alberta Diamond property, Alberta Potash property, BC Precious Metals Property.Grizzly Discoveries Inc is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company. The company is exploring for: potash in Alberta; gold and base metal deposits in British Columbia; and diamonds in Alberta.