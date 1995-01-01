Company Profile

Group 1 owns and operates over 185 automotive dealerships, 242 franchises, and 49 collision service centers in the U.S., U.K., and Brazil offering 31 brands of automobiles altogether. U.S. locations are mostly in metropolitan areas in 15 states in the Northeast, Southeast, Midwest, and in California. Revenue in 2019 totaled $12 billion. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston.Group 1 Automotive Inc sells new and used cars and light trucks. Its activities include sale service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sell vehicle parts.