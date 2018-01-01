Group 6 Metals Ltd (ASX:G6M) Share Price

G6M
Group 6 Metals Ltd
APAC company
Basic Material
Other Industrial Metals & Mining
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XASX
-
Updated: -
Company Profile
Group 6 Metals Ltd, formerly King Island Scheelite Ltd operates in the mining industry. It focuses on the redevelopment of its 100% Dolphin tungsten project in King Island, Tasmania. The company's exploration activities are located solely in Australia.King Island Scheelite Ltd is engaged in exploration, development and production of tungsten deposits on King Island, Tasmania. It's projects include the Dolphin Project.
ASX:G6M
AU0000188021
AUD
