Groupe Actiplay SA (EURONEXT:ALACT)
Market Info - ALACT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ALACT
- Market Cap€0.530m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALACT
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorAdvertising Agencies
- Currency
- ISINFR0011038348
Company Profile
Groupe Actiplay SA is a data marketing agency. Its business includes providing data of profiles containing customer preferences and buying patterns.