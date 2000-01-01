Groupe Actiplay SA (EURONEXT:ALACT)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ALACT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ALACT

  • Market Cap€0.530m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALACT
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorAdvertising Agencies
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0011038348

Company Profile

Groupe Actiplay SA is a data marketing agency. Its business includes providing data of profiles containing customer preferences and buying patterns.

Latest ALACT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .