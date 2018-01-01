Groupe Airwell (EURONEXT:MLAIR) Share Price

MLAIR
Company Profile
Groupe Airwell is a French air-conditioning brand. It is specialized in the distribution of air-conditioning, heating, and ventilation equipment and systems for the residential and tertiary markets.
Symbol
EURONEXT:MLAIR
ISIN
FR0014003V77
Currency
EUR
