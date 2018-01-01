Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Groupe Berkem SA (EURONEXT:ALKEM) Share Price

ALKEM

Groupe Berkem SA

European company

Right Arrow 1

Basic Material

Right Arrow 2

Specialty Chemicals

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XPAR

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT+1, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Groupe Berkem SA is a benchmark player in plant-based chemistry with the mission of accelerating the ecological transition of players in everyday chemistry. It designs and manufactures a wide range of active ingredients derived from plant materials, which are then offered to manufacturers for the formulation of products.

EURONEXT:ALKEM

FR00140069V2

EUR

Loading Comparison

Latest ALKEM News