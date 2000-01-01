Company Profile

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA is an investment holding company, operates as a foremost investor in Europe, focused on long-term value creation. The business activities of the firm are operated through Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, and Sienna Capital segments. The Holding segment comprises the parent company and its subsidiaries and its main activity is to manage investments as well as the non-consolidated operating companies and associates; Imerys segment consists of the Imerys group which is engaged in energy solutions & specialities, filtration & performance additives, ceramic materials, and high resistance minerals, Webhelp segment consists customer experience and business process outsourcing, Sienna Capital segment includes, on one hand, under-investment activities.Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA is an investment holding company. The company develops investment portfolios for companies involved in oil and gas, electricity, and chemicals businesses.