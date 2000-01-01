Groupe Casol (EURONEXT:MLCAS)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MLCAS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MLCAS

  • Market Cap€0.000m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:MLCAS
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorSpecialty Business Services
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0014003RM7

Company Profile

Groupe Casol is a facilitator of projects for individuals at the heart of energy renovation.

Latest MLCAS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .