Groupe Cioa SA (EURONEXT:MLCIO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MLCIO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MLCIO
- Market Cap€0.000m
- SymbolEURONEXT:MLCIO
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINFR0012384907
Company Profile
Groupe Cioa SA provides consulting and management services. The Company's services include business consulting, information system development, training services, mediation and domiciliation.