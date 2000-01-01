Groupe Cioa SA (EURONEXT:MLCIO)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MLCIO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MLCIO

  • Market Cap€0.000m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:MLCIO
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0012384907

Company Profile

Groupe Cioa SA provides consulting and management services. The Company's services include business consulting, information system development, training services, mediation and domiciliation.

Latest MLCIO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .