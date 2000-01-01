Groupe CRIT SA (EURONEXT:CEN)

Market Info - CEN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CEN

  • Market Cap€524.860m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:CEN
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0000036675

Company Profile

Groupe CRIT SA specializes in temporary employment and recruitment services. The company's operating segment includes Temporary employment and recruitment; Airport services and Other services. It generates maximum revenue from the Temporary employment and recruitment segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from France and also has a presence in the United States; United Kingdom; Spain/Portugal; Africa and Other Countries.Groupe CRIT SA is a France based company that provides staffing solutions. The company's business segment includes Temporary employment and recruitment, Airport services, and Other services.

