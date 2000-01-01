Company Profile

Groupe Flo SA is engaged in the restaurant business in France and internationally. The company operates owned and franchised restaurants under the Hippopotamus, Grandes Brasseries, FLO Concessions, Tavern of Master Kanter, and Bistro Romain names; and operates breweries.Groupe Flo SA operates themed restaurants, traditional brasseries, grill restaurant chains & home catering outlets across more than 165 locations and 300 restaurants under brand Tablapizza, Hippopotamus, Bistro Romain, Brasseries FLO among others.