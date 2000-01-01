Groupe Flo SA (EURONEXT:FLO)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FLO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FLO
- Market Cap€95.640m
- SymbolEURONEXT:FLO
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorRestaurants
- Currency
- ISINFR0004076891
Company Profile
Groupe Flo SA is engaged in the restaurant business in France and internationally. The company operates owned and franchised restaurants under the Hippopotamus, Grandes Brasseries, FLO Concessions, Tavern of Master Kanter, and Bistro Romain names; and operates breweries.Groupe Flo SA operates themed restaurants, traditional brasseries, grill restaurant chains & home catering outlets across more than 165 locations and 300 restaurants under brand Tablapizza, Hippopotamus, Bistro Romain, Brasseries FLO among others.