Market Info - ALGIL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ALGIL

  • Market Cap€297.970m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALGIL
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorPackaging And Containers
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0012819381

Company Profile

Groupe Guillin is engaged in the manufacture and sale of plastic food packaging products and related equipment for the distribution, commerce, business or social out-of-home catering, fruit and vegetables, and food industries.

