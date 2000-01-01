Company Profile

Groupe LDLC SA is a France-based company engaged in the sale and distribution of computer and multimedia equipment. Its product range includes electronic components, network equipment, software, connections, portable computers, hi-fis and videos, digital cameras, digital versatile discs, and peripherals.Groupe LDLC SA is an e-commerce company. The Company is engaged in online distribution of multimedia and computer hardware for professionals and the general public. It operates through seven sites including three merchants in the IT area.