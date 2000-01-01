Groupe Open SA (EURONEXT:OPN)

Market Info - OPN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - OPN

  • Market Cap€56.900m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:OPN
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorInformation Technology Services
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0004050300

Company Profile

Groupe Open SA is engaged in digital and industrial transformation business in France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and China. The company offers IT and digital consultancy services; project management assistance; project design and conception services; application design and development services for management systems, Websites, mobile projects; application portfolio management services; software integrating solutions; and project testing and acceptance services.Groupe Open is a Digital Services company. The Company has three business panorama of services: Consulting, Application Services and Infrastructure Services.

