Company Profile

Groupe Open SA is engaged in digital and industrial transformation business in France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and China. The company offers IT and digital consultancy services; project management assistance; project design and conception services; application design and development services for management systems, Websites, mobile projects; application portfolio management services; software integrating solutions; and project testing and acceptance services.Groupe Open is a Digital Services company. The Company has three business panorama of services: Consulting, Application Services and Infrastructure Services.