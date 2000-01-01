Groupe Open SA (EURONEXT:OPN)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - OPN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - OPN
- Market Cap€56.900m
- SymbolEURONEXT:OPN
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorInformation Technology Services
- Currency
- ISINFR0004050300
Company Profile
Groupe Open SA is engaged in digital and industrial transformation business in France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and China. The company offers IT and digital consultancy services; project management assistance; project design and conception services; application design and development services for management systems, Websites, mobile projects; application portfolio management services; software integrating solutions; and project testing and acceptance services.Groupe Open is a Digital Services company. The Company has three business panorama of services: Consulting, Application Services and Infrastructure Services.